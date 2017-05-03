Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Banking Act to tackle NPAs

The Cabinet today approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA crisis facing public sector banks, top sources said.

PSBs are saddled with non-performing assets or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore.

Without giving details, Finance Minister said the Cabinet has taken some important decisions in respect of the sector.

"There is a convention that when some proposal is referred to the President, then details of it cannot be disclosed till it is approved. As soon as approval comes, details will be shared," he said.