TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet clears new steel policy, envisages investments of Rs 10 lakh cr
Business Standard

Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Banking Act to tackle NPAs

Arun Jaitley hinted at the measure but gave no details citing protocol

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference after cabinet meeting in New Delhi
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference in New Delhi

The Cabinet today approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA crisis facing public sector banks, top sources said.

PSBs are saddled with non-performing assets or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore.

Without giving details, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Cabinet has taken some important decisions in respect of the banking sector.

"There is a convention that when some proposal is referred to the President, then details of it cannot be disclosed till it is approved. As soon as approval comes, details will be shared," he said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Banking Act to tackle NPAs

Arun Jaitley hinted at the measure but gave no details citing protocol

Arun Jaitley hinted at the measure but gave no details citing protocol
The Cabinet today approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA crisis facing public sector banks, top sources said.

PSBs are saddled with non-performing assets or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore.

Without giving details, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Cabinet has taken some important decisions in respect of the banking sector.

"There is a convention that when some proposal is referred to the President, then details of it cannot be disclosed till it is approved. As soon as approval comes, details will be shared," he said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cabinet clears ordinance to amend Banking Act to tackle NPAs

Arun Jaitley hinted at the measure but gave no details citing protocol

The Cabinet today approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA crisis facing public sector banks, top sources said.

PSBs are saddled with non-performing assets or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore.

Without giving details, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Cabinet has taken some important decisions in respect of the banking sector.

"There is a convention that when some proposal is referred to the President, then details of it cannot be disclosed till it is approved. As soon as approval comes, details will be shared," he said.

image
Business Standard
177 22