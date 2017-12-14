CAD more than doubles to $7.2 bn: RBI data

The current account deficit
(CAD) in the second quarter more than doubled to $7.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on annual basis, mainly due to higher oil imports.
However, CAD
in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $15 billion (2.5 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Wednesday. Though, it was substantially higher than the $3.4 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) in the second quarter of 2016-17.
In general terms, CAD
refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on exchange rate.
“The widening of the CAD
on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports
relative to exports,” the RBI
said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD
increased to 1.8 per cent of GDP
in the first half of 2017-18 from 0.4 per cent in comparable period of last financial year on the back of widening of the trade deficit.
India
imported 124.6 million tonnes of crude oil
and petroleum products in April-September for $43.5 billion (Rs 2.8 lakh crore) as against 126.1 MT imported for $37 billion (Rs 2.48 lakh crore).
During the September quarter, the RBI
said net services receipts increased by 13.1 per cent on a y-o-y basis mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software services and travel receipts.
“Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $17.4 billion, increasing by 14.7 per cent from their level a year ago," the central bank said.
In the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $12.4 billion in Q2FY18 moderated from its level in similar period of last financial year. Further, portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $2.1 billion, lower than $6.1 billion in the second quarter last year on account of net sale in the equity market, the RBI
said.
In the quarter ending September, there was an accretion of $9.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves as compared to $8.5 billion in similar period of 2016-17 and $11.4 billion in the preceding quarter. India's trade deficit increased to $74.8 billion in the first of 2017-18 from $49.4 billion in comparable period of 2016-17.
