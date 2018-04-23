Centre may levy cess on sugar, lower GST on ethanol to help clear dues

With arrears crossing the Rs 180 billion mark, bulk of which is from the politically sensitive state of Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said on Monday that it might consider levying a cess on to the tune of 5 per cent, a production-linked export subsidy of about Rs 4.5 per kg and lower the GST on ethanol from the current 18 per cent to 5 per cent. .

A high-powered panel of ministers led by Transport Minister discussed all the three proposals and a formal cabinet note on them is expected to be made soon.

"We might soon place all the three proposals before the cabinet," Food Minister said after the high-powered meeting of which he was also a part.

The decision comes amid allegations of that despite having almost 20 per cent of standing in their fields, a few mills in western Uttar Pradesh have simply stopped issuing indents or have slowed them down considerably, forcing them to sell the crop to local makers at much lower rates.

Indents are written assurances that mills issue to within their pre-demarcated areas to purchase from them at rates fixed by the state government.

For the 2018-19 marketing season, the state advised price of determined by Uttar Pradesh government is Rs 315 per quintal for normal varieties and Rs 325 per quintal for early sown varieties, while local makers have been purchasing at around Rs 150-200 per quintal.

However, makers pay in cash while payment from is delayed due to mounting arrears, forcing growers to sell at low rates to clear fields.

Though the state government has mandated that mills have to purchase all the cane held by farmers, a sharp drop in ex-mill prices due to a bumper harvest has curbed the mills’ ability to pay cane prices to on time.

“The government had promised that it will ensure payments within 14 days of the supply of sugarcane, but the mills are not issuing indents to despite a standing crop. As a result, are unable to clear fields and sow the next crop,” said Pushpendra Singh, president, Kisan Shakti Sangh, a farmers’ group.

India’s production in the 2017-18 season (October-September) is projected to be over 30 million tonnes, nearly 10 million tonnes more than last year, while consumption is estimated to be around 24-25 million tonnes.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, according to some estimates, mills owe almost Rs 110 billion to as on April 17, almost double the amount due during the same period last year.

According to the Indian Mills Association (ISMA), arrears nationwide have reached over Rs 180 billion till the middle of April.

“With the rise in production and supply, prices had come under severe pressure, and compared to the cost of production, the current ex-mill prices were around Rs 8 per kg lower,” the said in a statement issued a few days ago.

Of the Rs 110 billion arrears in Uttar Pradesh, sources said the bulk were due by four or five major producers.

The Centre on its part, recently wrote a letter to chief ministers of all producing states to take strict action against defaulting mills and ensure that farmers’ payments are made on time.

The National Federation of Cooperative Factories, the umbrella organisation of all cooperative mills in India, along with the in a recent petition demanded that the government should immediately announce an export subsidy of Rs 1,000 per quintal to push at least 2-3 million tonnes of outside India as domestic prices have crashed sharply.



"The current international price is 25-30 per cent lower than domestic prices, thus Indian millers will comparatively lose around Rs 10 per kg on exports, making them unviable," said in a note.