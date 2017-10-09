The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to keep open the composition scheme, an easier compliance and tax option, till March 31. The second window of the scheme closed on September 30. It allows small taxpayers to pay a fixed rate of turnover as tax and eases GST formalities. “The opportunity to opt for composition scheme will be available till March 31, 2018,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told Business Standard. The move will give entities more time to evaluate their business models to comply with the scheme requirements, enabling more ...