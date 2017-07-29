Demonetisation impact: 5,000 applications so far for new DDA housing scheme

The Development Authority (DDA) has received around 5,000 applications for its new housing scheme, with senior officials conjecturing that could be a factor behind lesser number of people applying for it.



The 2017 Housing Scheme, which offers 12,000 flats for four categories, was launched on June 30. The last date for submitting applications is August 11.



"We held a meeting with our partnering banks. Though the full details across different categories, we are yet to receive, I can say that at this point of time, about 5,000 applications have been received," DDA's Principal Commissioner (Housing), J P Agarwal told reporters.Agarwal said the housing authority will make every possible efforts to address all concomitant issues, including water supply and transportation."Yes, some areas like Narela, Rohini, have connectivity issues, and some of flats need repair, but before allotting the flats, we will make them fit to move in as well," he said.He said the Jal Board has committed to the to ensure water supply in all areas where it is lacking in the next six months."We have also written letters to the Metro and DTC authorities seeking transport infrastructure in these areas," he said.The draw of the lots is slated to be conducted in the first week of November and could be streamed online."50,000 forms have been sold so far, which is less, but we are waiting and watching as of now," he said."One of the reasons for low number of application could be due to the impact of The entire market is down, including the real estate sector," another senior official of the said.The flats are spread across Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.Of the 12,000 flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 have been lying vacant.The price of flats range from close to Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore.Agarwal said, the wants genuine people to apply and ward off market speculation."In the event that we get less than 12,000 applications by closing of the scheme, we may decide to extend the date of the draw or even hold it, depending on the final number."Or we may hold the draw for HIG and MIG categories, for which we have received about 2,000-3,000 applications and postpone the draw for LIG segment. But, that call would be taken once we near the August-11 deadline. Nothing is finalised as of now," he said.The four categories of houses are -- HIG (High Group) with 87 flats ranging from Rs 53.52 lakh to Rs 126.81 lakh; MIG (Middle Group) with 404 flats ranging from Rs 31.32 lakh to Rs 93.95 lakh; LIG/one-bed room flats numbering 11,197 and ranging from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 30.30 lakh; and 384 Janta flats ranging from Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh.For the LIG (Lower Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Group and High Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDA's official website crashed soon after the launch.The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.