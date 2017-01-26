Demonetisation impact: Consolidation in realty sector to gain momentum

By 2021, larger players will consolidate further, number of smaller ones will reduce: JLL India

The sector is likely to witness further as property sales and demand have been affected after demonetisation, according to realty consultant JLL India.



By 2021, the consultant expects that larger players would consolidate their positions even further while the number of smaller players would reduce considerably.



"The government's move is bound to lead to further in the overcrowded Indian industry," Managing Director - Capital Markets Shobhit Agarwal said in a report.



The move has started affecting demand for developers who preferred unaccounted money, he said.



"Debt-laden developers, who have been gearing up for bigger crunch with the implementation of (Regulation and Development) Bill or RERA, now have to add to their woes," Agarwal said.



In the longer term, he said the move and the would indeed transform the overall image of the Indian sector.



"In the interim, however, the overcrowded Indian industry is set to see activity pick up pace," Agarwal said.



The three ways through which would be seen are: "Developers/landowners finding development/ marketing partners in large, reputable developers though the joint development or joint venture or development management model. "Smaller developers being absorbed by larger developers; Cash- starved developers monetising their land bank by selling it to cash-rich / opportunistic developers".



The consultant cited various examples of in recent time such as Noida-based Lotus Greens tying up with both Tata Housing and Godrej Properties as well as Ace group partnering Godrej Properties for township project in Greater Noida.



"While the is undeniable, the pace of it will depend on the quantum of equity infusion by the larger PE investors and the strategy adopted by foreign developers who may enter," JLL said.

Press Trust of India