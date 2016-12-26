ECB repayment turns costly for India Inc as rupee weakens

Nearly $50 bn loans due for repayment in FY17 & FY18, making India Inc liable to currency volatility

If the decline in demand due to demonetisation wasn’t enough of a problem, Corporate India faces another challenge: the repayment of external commercial borrowings (ECBs). According to data from the finance ministry, $29 billion worth of ECBs are due for repayment during the current financial year. Besides, another $19.6 billion worth of ECBs are due for repayment in FY18. In all, $207 billion worth of foreign debt were up for repayment at the end of March 2016. A bulk of this is accounted for by non-resident deposits ($90.4 billion) and short-term debt ($83.4 billion), ...

Krishna Kant