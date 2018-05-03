Economic growth in India likely to strengthen at 7.3% this fiscal: Report

is expected to strengthen to 7.3 per cent in financial year 2018-19 on the back of robust activity from construction, manufacturing, and services sectors, says a report.

According to a BMI Research, a company, the negative shock from demonetisation and GST implementation has "largely subsided".

"We expect India's economic growth to strengthen to 7.3 per cent in financial year 2018-19 (April-March) from 6.6 per cent in fiscal 2017-18 on the back of robust activity from the construction, manufacturing, and services sectors," the report said.

As per the report, is likely to receive a boost from increased public infrastructure spending aimed at improving the nation's transport and Besides, solid economic activity in the US and the UAE, would also support a further expansion of the export sector.

Moreover, "continued economic liberalisation by the will likely provide tailwinds for India's large services sector, which accounts for slightly more than half of the economy," the report noted.

Another factor that is expected to boost growth is the rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of ongoing improvements to domestic business conditions and regulatory amendments to encourage higher foreign investor participation such as the liberalisation of domestic single to 100 per cent ownership through FDI.

BMI Research has a mixed growth outlook for in 2018.

"While we forecast growth to pick up in and due to a recovery in manufacturing, services, and construction, growth is likely to slow in and due to factors such as rising political uncertainty and increasing economic imbalances, respectively," it said.

