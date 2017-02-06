Exports from SEZs touch Rs 2.36 lakh cr during Apr-Sep

-
Exports from special economic zones (SEZs) have touched Rs 2.36 lakh crore during April-September period of the current financial year, Parliament was informed today.
States which have contributed maximum in the exports include Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh.
During this period, 16.88 lakh jobs were generated and Rs 4.06 lakh crore were invested, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Replying to a separate question, she said as per the available data, no import of fireworks has taken place from China or any country during the last three years and the current fiscal (up to September 2016).
"However, there have been cases of illegal imports of fireworks. Customs authorities and the DRI have made several seizures of illegally imported foreign origin firecrackers...," she added.
