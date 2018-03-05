FinMin likely to share details of 80:20 gold import scheme with PAC

Ministry officials are likely to share all details related to the 80:20 with Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, sources said on Monday. The move comes after members of the panel alleged it was misused by jewellers including for money laundering. At a meeting of the committee last week, members of the PAC had zeroed in on former minister P Chidambaram, under whose tenure the government's 80:20 was launched. The and top officials of the (ED), the Central Board of (CBDT) and the (CBEC) had appeared before the PAC's sub-committee headed by During the meeting, the members had directed the officials to share all notings related to the scheme with the panel.

These are likely to be shared within a week, a source said. In August 2013, the then had introduced the 80:20 rule, which said traders would be allowed to import gold only after they had exported 20 per cent of gold from their previous import. The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power. At the meeting last week, the PAC members discussed a CAG report of 2016 which, they said, pointed out that the scheme resulted in a loss of over Rs 1 trillion to the exchequer, a source who was present at the meeting said on the condition of anonymity. They also raised questions about then minister P Chidambaram, under whose tenure the scheme was launched, and said even the CAG report had said to support the earning of one US dollar (around Rs 60 then) for jewellers, the government had to bear the expenditure in the form of duty foregone of Rs 221.75. The report of the clearly indicated that the scheme was used by jewellers including Choksi for "round tripping of black money and money laundering", Dubey had said at the meeting, claiming that it seemed P Chidambaram was aware of this. Through the process known as round tripping, black money that goes out of the country returns as white money. The CBI has alleged that Choksi and his nephew defrauded the of around Rs 126.36 billion. Both left the country in January.