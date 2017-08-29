First GST collection at Rs 92,283 cr exceeded estimates: Arun Jaitley

The governments, both the Centre and the states, have earned Rs 92,283 crore on account of the goods and services tax (GST) in the first month of its roll-out even though 36 per cent of the did not file returns.

For the Centre, the earning has been more than what might have been in the old system.

Of this, Rs 7,198 crore has come from the cess, which will go to the states as compensation.

Of the remaining amount, Rs 14,894 crore was the central (CGST), Rs 22,722 crore the state (SGST), and Rs 47,469 crore the integrated (IGST), Union Finance Minister told reporters.

In the IGST, Rs 20,964 crore has come from imports.

So in the GST, the central kitty, before devolution to the states, would be broadly Rs 49,110.5 crore (Rs 14,894 crore, Rs 20,964 crore, and half of the remaining IGST, Rs 13,252.5 crore), with some chop and change.

This is more than Rs 48,000 crore that should have come to the Centre from the taxes that have been subsumed in the in July.

However, it should be noted here that the division of the is a complicated exercise. An official release said the division would be based on the cross-utilisation report to be received from the Network (GSTN).

The exact revenue figures of the Central and the state governments will be known after this exercise is completed before the end of this month, according to the release.

The states, on the other hand, received Rs 35,974.5 crore, while they should have got Rs 43,000 crore on the basis of their collections in 2016-17 along with a 14 per cent growth rate.

However, if Rs 7,198 crore of the compensation cess, which will go to the loss-making states, is added, the states’ kitty will increase to Rs 43,172 crore.

Jaitley said that this revenue had come from 64.42 per cent of those registered under the in July, hinting at the possibility of this increasing when all started filing returns.

“We have crossed the red line so far as tax targets are concerned,” the finance minister said.

There were 6 million registrations under the in July. Of those, 3.8 million filed returns by 10 am on Tuesday.

The deadline for filing taxes ended on August 25, while those who wanted to claim credit on pre- stocks had the option of filing returns by August 28.

The figures given by Jaitley held good till the morning of August 29. This means that people are filing returns by paying a late fee of Rs 100 a day for the and each. They can also file taxes by paying interest at 18 per cent a year.

Those who want to claim credit for input taxes on stocks with them till June 30 have to file either the TRAN-1 or TRAN-2 form, depending on whether they are traders, manufacturers, or retailers. These forms, experts say, are complicated and leading to delays in return filing.

Archit Gupta, chief executive officer, ClearTax, says businesses are being cautious in filing TRAN-1 since it cannot be revised once submitted. -1 is a very detailed form, which requires businesses to report (ITC) in old returns, and unclaimed on capital goods, and also report and claim on stocks lying with them on June 30.

In the case of TRAN-2, if is claimed by a trader, such benefit must be passed on to the consumer in the form of reduced prices. This had confused a lot of small businesses as to what they should do about input credit on their stocks, he said.

Till 10 in the morning on Tuesday, 7.2 million taxpayers provisionally or completely migrated to the system. Of these, 5.9 million taxpayers have migrated to the and 1.4 million are yet to complete the formalities.

Besides, 1.9 million new taxpayers have registered with the to date.