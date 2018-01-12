Forget Aadhaar, your phone can reveal all your private details to hackers

Whenever a new smartphone is bought, Facebook and Whatsapp are probably the first two mobile apps that buyers search for in the app store. For convenience, users also tend to install a host of third-party applications without going through their permission policies. A closer look at the permission policy of one of the most commonly used apps like Facebook reveals terrifying details. The app requires you to let it access literally all your data and information stored in the handset. Moreover, it also seeks to access the device camera and make calls, without informing you every time it does access these features. While Facebook is a proprietary app, the rule remains the same for many third-party apps, the origin and ownership of which is not known. Even as data leaks from UIDAI – the body that maintains data of over a billion Indians –raises questions over the safety of personal data, breach of privacy may come from our very own mobile devices. From biometric data like fingerprint and retina scans to financial information like your card numbers and password – all may be up for sale if your handset is hacked. Falling price of IMSI Catcher (International Mobile Subscriber Identity Catcher) and a flurry of malware has now changed the tide against handset users. IMSI, for example, is now widely used to identify a user of a mobile network and as its price in the black market is falling sharply, it is making analysts and experts jittery. Basic rules of protecting privacy Download apps only from official sources such as Google Play Store and App Store Verify app permissions before installing any app even from official stores Exercise caution when visiting unknown sites especially if these sites ask for personal information Install a reliable mobile security app on your phone Always keep your device OS and apps up-to-date According to Gurpal Singh, senior market analyst, IDC, as the device that is used during the first step to identify one user is now cheaper than ever the risks are rising exponentially. “Any information stored in the mobile phone can be accessed from a remote location. Once a malware or advanced virus gets into the system, it can copy and send all information. It can also enable the camera, forward text messages, redirect calls and send any files from the device, without us knowing about its activity”, he said. Such incidences are not rare either. As per Norton Mobile Survey, over a third or 34 percent of mobile phone users in India have faced malware or virus attacks, followed by threats involving fraudulent access or misuse of credit card or bank account details (21 percent). The share of people facing and leakage of personal information is not much less. Nearly one in five (19 percent) mobile users have been victims of privacy breaches. The survey also reveals that 47 percent of users have granted access to their contacts and mobile data in exchange for free apps. And close to 40 percent have granted permission to access their camera, bookmarks and browser history.

Experts say, while damages from the leak of personal data like images, documents, and financial details may still be compensated, once biometric data is compromised the loss is irreparable. As increasing number of smartphones now comes with added features like fingerprint scanners and iris scanners – such biometric data stored in devices may land up in the hands of hackers. However, once lost these cannot be changed to secure one’s identity, unlike passwords and account details.

“Digital security is still an afterthought for many. Getting a new mobile phone scratched is more worrisome than the risk of having it infected by a virus. While desktops and laptops do get the attention they need for their security, still have a long way to go in this aspect. It’s time individuals and businesses realized that viruses, malware, and Internet threats do not only prey on computers”, said Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director and chief technology officer, Quick Heal Technologies.

Mobile hackers are turning their attention towards enterprises too. According to experts, with the rising acceptance of BYOD (Bring your own device), enterprises are also at risk of mobile threats with employees accessing official data on their mobile devices. Giving such a device unrestricted access to personal and official information and leaving it exposed to infected websites, fake or malicious apps can only spell disaster.

While users of all types of mobile handsets can be targets of such hacks, users of open operating systems like Android OS that comprise of over 80 percent of all mobile user globally and over 90 percent in India, are more vulnerable. For example, the data used to identify iPhone users for touch ID and face ID is converted into mathematical representations that are encrypted and protected by the Secure Enclave on your device, where they cannot be accessed by iOS or apps. It isn’t stored on Apple servers or backed up to iCloud. However, no such common security features are available to Android users.