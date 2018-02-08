Govt fixing sugar release quota for mills to arrest falling prices

The is looking to cap the amount of mills can sell in the open market. This is to prevent prices from falling sharply, which, in turn, would help mills in making sugarcane payments quicker to farmers. “There was a stockholding limit on mills, which has been reworked,” a senior official said. Sources said new orders on this would be issued soon. According to them, mills have to hold at the end of February 83 per cent of the stock with them on January 31, and at the end of March, the stock with them will be 86 per cent of what they had on February 28. In other words, the has set the quantity of that can be released in the market by mills and the limit will vary from unit to unit. Abinash Varma, director general of the Indian Mills Association, said: “The move will help improve market sentiment because there will be some control on excess supplies and that, in turn, will help improve falling prices.” The move comes days after the doubled the import duty on to 100 per cent, from the existing 50 per cent to check cheap imports from Pakistan, which is giving subsidies to exporters. In September 2016, the had for the first time imposed a stockholding limit on mills.

Then, according to an official notification, mills weren’t allowed to hold stocks in excess of 37 per cent of their inventories as on September 30, 2016, while as on October 31, 2016, they weren’t allowed to have stocks more than 24 per cent of their inventories.