Govt hikes child care allowance for women with disabilities to Rs 3,000

The has doubled to Rs 3,000 per month the care for with



At present, the of Rs 1,500 per month is given to differently-abled for taking care of their newborn



" with shall be paid Rs 3,000 per month as special for care. The shall be payable from the time of the child's birth till the is two years old," an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.It shall be payable for a maximum of two eldest surviving children, it said."The above limit would be automatically raised by 25 per cent every time the on the revised goes up by 50 per cent," said the DoPT order, issued two days ago.The decision to hike the is based on the recommendations of The central has accepted most of the recommendations of the pay panel."The Commission recognises the huge responsibility that these shoulder while raising their Therefore, instead of the factor of 1.5 that we have mostly used for semi-DA indexed allowances, it is recommended that this is raised by a factor of 2 to Rs 3,000 per month," the commission had said in its report.The DoPT has abolished desk granted to Desk Officers in the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and other headquarters services at a rate of Rs 900 per month.The pay commission had also recommended abolishing this as it is virtually non-existent since 2010.The DoPT has also issued orders for the reimbursement of education allowance, which will be Rs 2,250 per month."The amount fixed for reimbursement of hostel subsidy will be Rs 6,750 per month," it said.In case both the spouses are servants, only one of them can avail reimbursement under education allowance, the order said."The above limits would be automatically raised by 25 per cent every time the on the revised goes up by 50 per cent. The will be double for differently-abled children," it said.