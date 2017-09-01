Govt imports 2,400 tonnes of onion from Egypt amid price rise concerns

Concerned over price rise, the government on Friday said 2,400 tonnes of onions have been imported by private traders from to boost supply and indicated facilitating more if rates go up unreasonably high.

The is closely monitoring prices, which are ruling high in the range of Rs 40-50 per kg in most retail markets depending on the quality.

" are happening from Private traders have already placed an order for 2,400 tonnes. The containers are landing at the Mumbai port," a senior ministry official told PTI after the review meeting with traders.

Another shipment of 9,000 tonnes of is expected to arrive soon. Private traders have been asked to be prepared for more from neighbouring countries if prices rise unreasonably high, he said.

The import related issue was discussed at a review meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava. Senior officials from commerce and agriculture ministries and private traders were present.

According to the official, the fumigation hurdles being faced by importers were sorted out at the meet to facilitate the easy arrival of shipments.

The government will facilitate shipments via private trade at present. "No decision has been taken yet to rope in public trading agencies for imports," he said.

The official also mentioned that the price rise in was mainly due to "speculation" as the fundamentals do not support such spike in rates. The new Kharif crop is seen better than last year's turnout.

States have been asked to impose a stock limit on traders to curb speculation and a proposal to restrict export is also under consideration, he said.

The country had last imported in 2015 on both public and private account.