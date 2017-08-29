Govt imposes stock limit on sugar mills for Sept, Oct to keep prices stable

Stock limits for sugar for the upcoming September and October months have been announced for mills by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution announced the stock limit for two months to ensure stable prices during the upcoming festive season.

India will have nearly 3.5-4 million tonne of opening stock when the next season opens from October. This time, are starting crushing early and sugar supply will also start coming in earlier from Uttar Pradesh, which could produce 9.5 to 10 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017-18 However, reports from south Indian have the government worried. These mills have asked for more import permissions. While the government feels that there is enough sugar in the country, it has imposed stock limits as a precautionary measure, said sources.