Govt sets up panel to ensure GST benefits flow to your wallet: Key points

Angry that the stated benefits of GST have not reached you yet as a consumer? Perhaps it's the restaurant bill, which hits your pocket just as much as it did when 18 per cent GST was levied on AC restaurants. Maybe it's regarding the sundry items you need for everyday living. Now, the government has come up with measures to stop businesses from giving you a raw deal.



The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of the under the Goods and Services (GST) regime in a bid to ensure that the benefit of lower rates is passed on to consumers.

The Authority will be composed of a chairman and four technical members.



"This paves the way for the immediate establishment of the National (NAA) which is mandated to ensure that the benefits of the reduction in GST rates are passed on to the ultimate consumers by way of a reduction in prices," a Finance Ministry release said here.

The NAA is to be headed by a Union government secretary-level officer with four technical members "from the Centre and/or the states".

Here are the key points you need to know about the new measures:



1) The anti-profiteering measures are designed to ensure that the full benefits of input credits and reduced GST rates on the supply of goods or services flow to the consumers.

"This institutional framework comprises the NAA, a Standing Committee, Screening Committees in every state and the Directorate General of Safeguards in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC)," the statement said.



2) Affected consumers can apply for relief to the Screening Committee in the particular State.

3) However, in case the incident of profiteering relates to an item of mass consumption with "All India ramification", the application may be directly made to the Standing Committee.

"After forming a prima facie view that there is an element of profiteering, the Standing Committee shall refer the matter for detailed investigation to the Director General of Safeguards, CBEC, which shall report its findings to the NAA," it said.

"In the event the NAA confirms there is a necessity to apply anti-profiteering measures, it has the authority to order the supplier/business concerned to reduce its prices or return the undue benefit availed by it along with interest to the recipient of the goods or services," it added.



4) If the undue benefit cannot be refunded, the government can order it be deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund.

5) "In extreme cases, the NAA can impose a penalty on the defaulting business entity and even order the cancellation of its registration under GST," the ministry said.

6) "The constitution of the NAA shall bolster the confidence of consumers as they reap the benefits of the recent reduction in GST rates," it added.

In the biggest revamp of the GST structure, the last week removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category while cutting the on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 per cent but withdrawing input credit facility for them. The facility of input credit for restaurants was being withdrawn as they had not passed on this benefit to consumers, the government said.



Only 50 products, including luxury and sin items, white goods, cement and paints, automobiles, airplane and yacht parts have been retained in the top 28 per cent slab.