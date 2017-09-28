Govt to widen tax base, asks I-T dept to add 12.5 mn filers in FY18

The Department has been tasked to add 12.5 million new return filers in the current financial year as part of the government's plan to widen the base in the country.



The (CBDT), that makes policy decisions for the department, has directed the to undertake "focused efforts to significantly increase the base in the current financial year of 2017-18."



The target, the CBDT directive accessed by PTI said, is to add 12.5 million new return filers.A new return filer is defined as a person who has not filed return in the previous years but is liable to do so under the The has to add such entities and get them to do the filing of their returns.The and the regions of the department have been given the highest targets to add 12,80,000 and 11,80,000 new filers respectively.They are followed by with 10,47,000 new filers and at 10,41,000 fresh filers.The plan to widen the base in the country was also discussed and finalised during the recently concluded 'Rajswa Gyansangam' conference of top officials held here.The CBDT, in an official statement, had said during the conference "strategies of base were discussed in detail with special focus on verification of data collected during demonetisation and statement of financial transactions(SFT).""The CBDT aims to add a sizeable number of new taxpayers in the current fiscal. It was directed that special focus be given to popularise the Operation Clean Money portal such that an environment of voluntary compliance can be created," it had said.As per official data, the total number of all returns (electronic + paper) filed during the financial year 2016-17 was 54.3 million, 17.3 per cent more than the returns filed during the 2015-16 fiscal.Similarly for fiscal 2016-17 (till June 30), 12.6 million new taxpayers (return filers + non-filers making payments) were added to the base.