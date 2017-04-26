Govt will not impose any tax on agriculture income, clarifies FM Jaitley

Finance Minister said on Wednesday that the government will not impose any tax whatsoever on agriculture income. Jaitley’s remark was a response to the Niti Aayog’s recommendations that the centre should relook tax exemption on income from farming.

"I have read the paragraph in Niti Ayog report entitled 'Income tax on agriculture income'. To obviate any confusion on the subject, I categorically state that the central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income. As per the Constitutional Allocation of Powers, the central government has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income,” said, as per an official statement from the Finance Ministry.

At the Niti Aayog’s governing council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi and attended by chief ministers of states on Sunday, the body’s three-year action agenda stated that a review of tax exemption on farm income was necessary as the blanket relief was being misused by non-agricultural entities to generate black money.

Officials in the know said the exemption was meant to protect but many non- were declaring agriculture as their source of income to evade taxes. “This loophole needs to be plugged,” the Aayog said.