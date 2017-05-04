GST Bill to be tabled in Haryana Assembly today

The state Goods and Services (GST) Bill will be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday in a special one-day session of the House.

Expressing hope that the bill will be passed unanimously, state Minister Captain Abhimanyu yesterday said the will be implemented in the entire country from July 1 bringing a revolutionary change.

The minister also said that with the implementation of the GST, on will be reduced which will benefit consumers, adding that it would build up confidence among the entrepreneurs on the country's economy and also attract large scale foreign investment.

Among other important legislative agenda to be taken up during the special session include, the Gurugram University Bill, the Gurugram Metropolitan Authority Bill, and the Administrative Tribunal Bill.

The State University of Horticulture Sciences (Amendment) Bill and Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (Amendment and Validation) Bill, will also be presented in the Assembly.