GST blow for solar power to soften

Revenue secretary Adhia says solar panels to attract 5% rate, not 18%

After fixing rates under the goods and services tax (GST), the government is now learnt to be working full time on settling the anomalies in the new regime. In one such surprise clarification, the Union government has addressed the concerns of the solar power sector. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told Business Standard that the GST rate on solar panels or modules will be 5 per cent as against 18 per cent declared earlier. The official clarification on this is expected at the GST Council meeting, to be chaired by ...

Dilasha Seth & Shreya Jai