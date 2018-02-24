GST e-way bill should be mandatory from April 1, suggests Sushil Modi

The provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic way bill or bill when moving goods between states should be implemented from April 1, a group of state finance ministers recommended on Saturday. GoM head and Deputy Chief Minister said the requirement for intra-state movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 value would be introduced in phases after assessing the response for inter-state movement.

We recommended that from 1st April 2018 bill should be made mandatory. This is subject to the approval of Council: Sushil Modi at the GoM (Group of Minister) to resolve IT challenges faced in implementation #Delhi pic.twitter.com/PtH0vt5Hv7 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

After implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, the requirement of carrying bill was postponed pending IT network readiness.

It was implemented from February 1 but the system crashed and its implementation was deferred. Modi said the recommendation of the panel would be considered by the Council at its meeting on March 10.

26 to 30 Lakh bills are expected to be generated when we are expected to implement bills by 1st April 2018: Sushil Modi, Deputy CM & Finance Minister of at the GoM (Group of Minister) to resolve IT challenges faced in implementation #Delhi pic.twitter.com/GyEFrPzuhH — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Besides plugging tax evasion, the bill is supposed to boost revenues by 15-20 per cent.bill is an electronic way bill for movement of goods which can be generated on the (common portal). Movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 in value cannot be made by a registered person without an bill.The bill can also be generated or cancelled through SMS. When an bill is generated, a unique bill number (EBN) is allocated and is available to the supplier, recipient, and the transporter.