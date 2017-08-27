GST: Is input tax credit available for tax paid on mobiles given to staff?

Is input tax credit available for the input tax paid on use of mobile phones and laptops given to employees? Under the goods and services tax (GST) law, input tax credit is available for all inputs used in the course or furtherance of business, unless tax credit in respect of such inputs has been specifically restricted. If laptops and mobiles are given to employees for use in the course or furtherance of business, you should be entitled to claim input tax credit, as input tax credit for laptops and mobile is not specifically restricted. However, if laptops and mobiles are ...