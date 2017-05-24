We are trying to give structure to govt inputs to RBI: Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian says the government needs a simple fiscal policy, and that his recommendations in a dissent note to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) committee were simpler and more realistic than what the panel had provided. In an extensive interaction with Arup Roychoudhury and Nivedita Mookerji, Subramanian also says the goods and services tax (GST) rate structure should be made simpler over the coming years. He also wants India not to become protectionist in response to similar measures by other countries. Edited excerpts: You ...