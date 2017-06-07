GST to reduce tax evasion cases by simplifying taxation system: NITI CEO

Indirect tax regime to help India achieve 9% growth rate, said Amitabh Kant

The Goods and Services (GST), to be rolled out next month as the biggest reform since independence, will help India achieve 9 per cent growth rate, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.



He said will simplify India's taxation system and help deal with evasion.



" is India's biggest reform since 1947... will help India in achieving 9 per cent growth rate," Kant said at an event here.



Noting that the implementation of is a dream of Prime Minister Modi, the NITI Aayog CEO said it will bring a big revolution in India's taxation structure.



Several experts have also said that is estimated to boost by 1-2 per cent and bring down by 2 per cent over the long term.



Kant's comments come against the backdrop of India losing the fastest growing economy tag to for the March quarter with the growth slipping to 6.1 per cent. recorded a growth rate of 6.9 per cent during the January-March quarter.



However, on an annual basis, India grew by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.



Prime Minister Modi yesterday reviewed the preparedness for the new indirect regime, slated to be rolled out from July 1.



The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and senior officers from the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).



This was the first review by the PM after the Council finalised the rates, and the second since May 2.



The Council, chaired by Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, has already finalised rates on almost all goods and services. It will meet again on June 11 to review some of the rates and discuss other pending issues.



All goods and services have been put in slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, with the exception of gold and precious metals, which will attract 3 per cent GST, and rough diamond at 0.25 per cent

