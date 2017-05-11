Income Tax dept launches new e-facility to link your Aadhaar with PAN

The Income Tax
department has launched a new e-facility to link a person's Aadhaar
with the Permanent Account Number (PAN), a mandatory procedure for filing I-T returns now.
The department's e-filing website — https://incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In/ — has created a new link on its homepage making it "easy" to link the two unique identities of an individual.
The link requires a person to punch in his PAN
number, Aadhaar
number and the "exact name as given in the Aadhaar
card".
"After verification from the UIDAI
(Unique Identification Authority of India), the linking will be confirmed. In case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar
name provided, Aadhaar OTP
(one time password) will be required," the department said in its advisory to taxpayers and individuals.
The OTP
will be sent on the registered mobile number and email of the individual.
It urged them to ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN
and Aadhaar
are exactly the same, to ensure linking without failure.
"There is no need to login or be registered on e-filing website (of the I-T department). This facility can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar
with PAN," it said.
The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar
or enrolment ID of Aadhaar
application form for filing of income tax
returns (ITR).
Also, Aadhaar
has been made mandatory for applying for permanent account number with effect from July 1, 2017.
The department, till now, has linked over 1.18 Aadhaar
with its PAN
database.
While Aadhaar
is issued by the UIDAI
to a resident of India, PAN
is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated card by the I-T department to any person, firm or entity.
