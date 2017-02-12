'Indradhanush 2.0' on anvil for recapitalisation of PSBs

Government plans to come out with ' 2.0', a comprehensive plan for of public sector lenders, to make sure they remain solvent and fully comply with the global capital adequacy norms, Basel-III.

' 2.0' will be finalised after completion of the (AQR) by the Reserve Bank, which is likely to be completed by March-end.

The RBI had embarked on the AQR exercise on December 2015 and asked banks to recognise some top defaulting accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) and make adequate provisions for them. It has had a debilitating impact on banks' numbers and their stocks. The central bank has set a deadline of March 2017 to complete the AQR exercise.

"Post (AQR) exercise by the RBI to clean up the balance sheets of PSBs, the numbers are being re-looked at and a revised programme of capitalisation will be issued as part of ' 2.0'," said a document.

Under roadmap announced in 2015, the government had announced to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in state-run banks over four years while they will have to raise a further Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the markets to meet their capital requirement in line with global risk norms, known as Basel-III.

In line with the plan, public sector banks were given Rs 25,000 crore in 2015-16, and similar amount has been earmarked for the current fiscal. Besides, Rs 10,000 crore each would be infused in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The government has already announced fund infusion of Rs 22,915 crore, out of the Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for 13 PSBs for the current fiscal. Of this, 75% has already been released to them.