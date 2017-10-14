Maharashtra asks APMCs to ensure smooth business in mandis

With huge arrival of kharif crops, Maharashtra
has directed APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) mandis
in the state to ensure business
is conducted without any disruption else action will be taken, as per an official order.
Market functionaries including commission agents and traders have been asked not take long holidays except for the days between October 19 and October 22 for Diwali, it said.
“In Kharif season 2017-18, there is large arrival of agricultural produce in various AMPCs in the state. Hence it is most necessary to continue the business
of sale purchase in the market committees on day to day basis without interruption in the favour of agriculturists,” Maharashtra
Director of Marketing Anand Jogdand said in the order.
All APMCs
should continue with the business
of sale-purchase without interruption, he said.
“These directions shall be implemented scrupulously by all APMCs,” Jogdand said and warned of serious action if any market functionary shuts business
and violates these directions.
The directive has been issued as it was observed that commission agents, traders and other market functionaries avail long term holidays during the season in some of the mandis
in the state and the business
remains closed without sufficient reason.
