Maharashtra asks APMCs to ensure smooth business in mandis

The directive was issued as commission agents, traders and other market functionaries avail long-term holidays during the season and the business would remain closed

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

With huge arrival of kharif crops, Maharashtra has directed APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) mandis in the state to ensure business is conducted without any disruption else action will be taken, as per an official order.

Market functionaries including commission agents and traders have been asked not take long holidays except for the days between October 19 and October 22 for Diwali, it said.

“In Kharif season 2017-18, there is large arrival of agricultural produce in various AMPCs in the state. Hence it is most necessary to continue the business of sale purchase in the market committees on day to day basis without interruption in the favour of agriculturists,” Maharashtra Director of Marketing Anand Jogdand said in the order.

All APMCs should continue with the business of sale-purchase without interruption, he said.

“These directions shall be implemented scrupulously by all APMCs,” Jogdand said and warned of serious action if any market functionary shuts business and violates these directions.

The directive has been issued as it was observed that commission agents, traders and other market functionaries avail long term holidays during the season in some of the mandis in the state and the business remains closed without sufficient reason.
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 02:10 IST

