Mining should be barred in 40% of India's forests: Forest Survey report

Environment ministry is yet to act upon report; coal block report hasn't been implemented either

Over 40 per cent of India's existing forest cover should be kept safe from mining of all sorts, the Union government's Forest Survey of India (FSI) has said, based on its assessment of the parameters that the government set for it to secure the country's green areas. The report, submitted in August 2016, has not yet been acted upon by the Union environment, forests and climate change ministry, and it continues to give piece-meal approval to proposals for mining coal and other minerals across the country. Business Standard reviewed the report submitted by the FSI to ...

Nitin Sethi