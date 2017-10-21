Modi to work for a developed India by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Kedarnath temple and sought blessings from Lord Shiva to fulfil the dreams of a ‘ India’ by 2022. Speaking after unveiling a grand reconstruction plan for the disaster-hit Kedarnath, where he launched new worth

Rs 500 crore, Modi took a pledge to devote himself to realising his dream by the time the country marks 75 years of freedom.

“Kedarnath will become a grand, unique and inspirational place,” Modi said, after holding a puja at the Lord Shiva shrine at the temple town where the 2013 deluge had brought death and destruction. Funds would not be a hurdle for the reconstruction. “There will be no shortage of funds. I invite states in India to participate (in the reconstruction). I also invite the private sector to contribute through corporate social responsibility (CSR),” Modi said.

The JSW group has already given its nod to build the first phase of the reconstruction, he said. “When so much money is being invested and infrastructure being built, we will take care of the environment also,” he said.

The prime minister said he was launching five main on Friday, including the reconstruction of a grand samadhi of Adi Shankracharya, which was damaged in the natural disaster. Retaining walls would be made for the Mandakini and Sarsawati rivers. The banks of both the rivers would be redeveloped to ensure tourists can enjoy the view. The road leading to the temple would be widened and illuminated.

JSW Chairman said his group believes its efforts towards restoration will assist in improving local infrastructure.

Modi said houses for Kedarnath priests would be built as “three-in-one” units. The ground floor would be for tourists, the second floor for priests and the third floor for patrons. All the roads would be clean and there would be spaces for post offices, banks, telephones and computers. The Kedarnath town will be provided 24X7 electricity supply.

Referring to the deluge, Modi, who had visited the area in 2013, said he was not allowed to carry out the reconstruction work when he was the Gujarat chief minister because of pressure from the former government.

"I expressed my wish to carry out reconstruction work at Kedarnath to the then chief minister of the state who agreed in principle. In my excitement I shared the development with the media and within an hour TV channels flashed it, causing a storm in New Delhi. They (the government) viewed the development with a kind of alarm as they thought the Gujarat chief minister will now reach Kedarnath and mounted pressure on the then state government not to agree to my request." The then chief minister had no choice but to issue a statement saying it did not need the help of the Gujarat government, Modi said.

“I went back disappointed. But Baba (Lord Shiva) assigned the responsibility of the reconstruction work to no one else but only to me.”

Modi said Uttarakhand can be to become a leading centre of tourism. The hill state should take a leaf from Sikkim, which is now a fully organic state. By adopting organic farming, farmers can earn one dollar instead of one rupee, Modi said.