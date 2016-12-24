Narendra Modi calls NITI meeting to review economy amid currency crunch

Prime Minister has called a high-level meeting at NITI Aayog on Tuesday to take stock of the economy and other important issues particularly the currency crunch post demonetisation.

Modi has called the meeting to seek feedback from NITI Aayog members, economists and top officials of various concerned ministries related to the finance and commerce industries, a highly placed source in the Prime Minister's office said.

The source said that the government is keen to chalk out a strategy to deal with the adverse impact of currency crunch on the economy, particularly on the unorganised sector where people lost jobs because of currency crunch prevailing since November 8, 2016.

The meeting assumes significance in view of various multilateral agencies and RBI lowering growth forecast for the current fiscal. RBI has reduced the economic growth forecast to 7.1 per cent from 7.6 per cent in its monetary policy review earlier this month.

Multilateral funding agency ADB too lowered growth projection to 7 per cent for the current fiscal from its earlier projection of 7.4 per cent due to the impact of on economic activities.

expanded by 7.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent in the first and second quarters of FY17.

The economists including former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia has expressed opinions that the will disrupt the economy and will pull down the for the current financial year by up to two percentage points.

The source said that Prime Minister will also take stock of various initiatives of the NITI Aayog to promote the digital economy through schemes like the Lucky Grahak Yojana and the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

The estimated expenditure on the first phase of the scheme (up to April 14, 2017) is likely to be 340 crores.