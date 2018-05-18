NHAI soon to rank roads, economic corridors for safety, better mobility

With the aim of providing safe and better mobility to commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon start ranking roads periodically on various parameters, including safety management.

Projects on marquee economic corridors of Delhi-Vadodara, Agra-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolkata will be audited first and once the success rate of the gradation exercise is established, it will be extended to other highway contracts.

According to sector experts, the ranking will be in line with global practice. “Expressways are ranked on their performance in areas of safety, accident response management, seamless mobility, and wayside amenities, besides the condition of roads and toll plazas,” an expert said.

The ranking will be similar to the audits of national highways to fix responsibility on the concessionaires, said a person in the know. “It will be first tested on the economic corridors,” he added.

However, whether the ranking will be done by the NHAI or an external consultant is yet to be decided. “The NHAI should have an independent agency and maintain an arm’s length from the exercise,” said an expert.

In 2001, the European Road Assessment Programme (EuroRAP) was launched in four countries. It was later extended to 20 countries. It provides risk ratings and star ratings for major rural roads. The objectives of the programme are to reduce death and serious injury on roads through systematic testing of risk that identifies major safety shortcomings, which can be addressed through road improvement measures.