NHAI soon to rank roads, economic corridors for safety, better mobility

The urban development ministry comes up with a cleanliness ranking for cities, which has led to competition among civic authorities. In February, the NHAI launched a ranking system for toll plazas.
The exercise was undertaken to address issues that affect highway users, such as ease of paying toll, electronic toll, FASTag lane, cleanliness at toll plazas, behaviour of toll plaza staff, deployment of police, cleanliness of toilets, wayside amenities, availability of ambulance and cranes in case of an emergency.
The NHAI had said the ranking system would also create a competitive atmosphere for providing the best service to highway users.
The highway operation division of the NHAI launched the drive on more than 300 toll plazas.
The previous financial year has been a successful one for the NHAI as the authority awarded 150 projects covering 7,400 km worth Rs 1.22 trillion.
It claimed the number was an all-time high since its inception in 1995.
In the last five years, the average length of road projects awarded by the NHAI has been 2,860 km.
Out of the projects awarded, 3,791 km was awarded in engineering, procurement and construction mode for Rs 430 billion. Around 3,396 km was awarded in hybrid annuity mode for Rs 765 billion and 209 km in toll mode for Rs 25 billion.
