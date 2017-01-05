Niti Aayog yet to carve out niche

It has been trying to assert its position as India's premier think-tank

Two years after it was conceptualised, has made its presence felt within the government, yet some observers feel it has not managed to create a niche for itself.



Niti Aayog, which was created by disbanding the Planning Commission, has been trying to assert its position as India’s premier think-tank with pointed interventions and advice. The think-tank is now part of all major policy decisions of the Narendra Modi government.



It has been at the forefront in identifying ailing public sector undertakings for disinvestment, recommending changes in the Medical Council of India, driving the Centre’s cashless economy iNitiative, providing inputs on the National Aviation Policy and the New Energy Policy, and framing policy on foreign direct investment in e-commerce.



In the past year, the think-tank has organised a major international lecture series, in which founder Bill Gates was a speaker. It has also published several research papers, including the India Energy Security Scenarios–2047.



“Things look quite settled in now from the time it celebrated its first anniversary last January. Gradually it is being consulted and is becoming part of all major policy decisions,” says Sudha Pillai, a former member of the Planning Commission.



Pillai, who was associated with some of the major iNitiatives of the Planning Commission, says is likely to play a more prominent role in shaping policy. Unlike the Planning Commission, the does not have powers to allocate financial resources to states and Union ministries, which is why many feel it does not enjoy the preeminent role in government that its predecessor did.



“In the first year, went through a transitory phase, but now it knows its mandate. However, it has not created a niche for itself,” says Pronab Sen, country director for the India Growth Centre’s India Central Programme.



Sen, who was a former principal adviser to the Planning Commission, says should have moved forward in developing a well-researched vision document. “Nobody knows what processes and strategies are being followed to frame the document,” he adds.



However, maintains it has brought qualitative changes in agricultural marketing in some states, helped states to abolish many old and obsolete laws, and legalised land leasing.



“ has emerged as the main trouble-shooter for the government, a job it has been performing admirably. But beyond that, there is little to talk about it,” says an official who was earlier associated with the Planning Commission.



Though has improved its interactions with states to foster cooperative federalism, there is no institutional support. “Processes need to be in places for an institution to be recognised,” the official explains.





