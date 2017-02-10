Number of girl students in IITs only 8% in 2015-16: Govt

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said this in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

The enrolment of girl students in AICTE-approved technical institutions during the academic years 2014-15 and 2015-16 was 42.21 and 46.60 per cent respectively while in it was just eight per cent in 2015-16, the said on Thursday.



Union said this in a written reply in He also said that a three-member committee is working on a report to suggest measures to improve the number of girls in



Replying to another question, Minister of State Mahendra Nath Pandey said that according to the All Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) data, 69,862 PhDs have been awarded in three year period from 2013-14 to 2015-16.



Pandey, to another question, said that registration of students in higher education is measured in terms of total enrolment in higher education out of the eligible population in the age group of 18-23 years. Total enrolment in higher education as percentage of the population in the 18-23 years age group is defined as Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).



According to the AISHE report, GER in higher education during 2015-16 was 24.5 per cent as compared to 10 per cent in 2004-05, the minister said.



