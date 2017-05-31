Per capita income rises 9.7% to Rs 1.03 lakh in FY17

In 2015-16, the rate of growth of the country's per capita net income stood at 7.4%

India's grew by 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,03,219 in 2016-17 from Rs 94,130 a year ago.



In 2015-16, the rate of growth of the country's per capita net income stood at 7.4 per cent.



"The at current prices during 2016-17 is estimated to have attained a level of Rs 1,03,219 as compared to the estimates for the year 2015-16 of Rs 94,130 showing a rise of 9.7 per cent," an official release said.



The data forms part of the 'Provisional Estimates of Annual 2016-17 and Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product 2016-17' released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today.



is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.



In real terms (at 2011-12 prices), in 2016-17 rose 5.7 per cent to Rs 82,269, against Rs 77,803 a year ago.



The rate of growth in real terms was, however, slower than 6.8 per cent in the preceding year.



The country's (GNI) at 2011-12 prices was estimated at Rs 120.35 lakh crore during 2016-17, against Rs 112.46 lakh crore a year ago.



"In terms of growth rates, the is estimated to have risen by 7 per cent during 2016-17, in comparison to the growth rate of 8 per cent in 2015-16," it added.

