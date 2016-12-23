TRENDING ON BS
PM Modi to unveil Rs 12,000 cr Chardham highway project

To build a 900-km road linking the four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand also known as 'Chardham'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 900-km Chardham Highway Development programme in Dehradun on Tuesday, with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation for those road projects under the programme that have already been sanctioned, a Road ministry official said.

"The Prime Minister will launch the Chardham Highway Development programme (Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna) on December 27, at 12:30 pm in Dehradun," the official said.

"Out of the Rs 12,000 crore, around Rs 3,000-crore projects have already been sanctioned and tendered."

The connectivity to Chardham has been disrupted, especially after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand, hence the programme, he said.

"So, there are various problems identified. A team of experts was appointed, including consultants from IIT and other various places, to identify these bottlenecks. They have identified various zones," he said.

There are a few zones that are landslide prone, which come across as a major bottleneck for connectivity in Uttarakhand, he added.

"So, the programme envisages building of tunnels, viaducts, bridges, and bypasses...," he explained.

Throughout the entire state, way-side amenities will be developed, including helipad for emergency evacuation, proper parking facilities and the like, he added.

Earlier in the year, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Centre will build a 900-km road linking the four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand also known as Chardham.

