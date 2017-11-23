Rafale deal faces turbulent weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — on April 10, 2015, in Paris — stunned the global military aerospace industry with the announcement that India would buy 36 Rafale fighters in a government-to-government arrangement with France, effectively ending an eight-year global procurement process for 126 fighters.

There is controversy, too, over how the deal was announced — by the PM himself, during a state visit to France — without clearances from his Cabinet or defence ministry. That announcement resulted in a € 7.8 billion (Rs 58,000 crore) contract for 36 ...