RBI increases foreign investor limits in G-secs

The Reserve Bank on Thursday increased foreign portfolio investors' limits in central and state by an aggregate Rs 14,200 crore for the October-December period.

Limits for by FPIs for the December quarter have been increased by Rs 8,000 crore in Central and by Rs 6,200 crore in state development loans, the central bank said in a notification.

Accordingly, the aggregate limits have gone up to Rs 2,89,300 crore from the earlier Rs 2,75,100 crore.

After the expansion the total investments permissible in will now stand at Rs 2,50,000 crore, while the same for state governments will be Rs 39,300 crore, it said.

The limits include a cap of Rs 1,89,700 crore in general securities, up from Rs 1,87,700 crore earlier, and Rs 60,300 crore in long term securities, up from the earlier Rs 54,300 crore.

For the state development loans, the general limits are Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 9,300 crore in long term securities, which is up from the earlier Rs 28,500 crore and Rs 4,600 crore, respectively, the apex bank said.

The revised limits will be effective October 3, the notification said.