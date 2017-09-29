JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI increases foreign investor limits in G-secs

The G-secs limits include a cap of Rs 1,89,700 crore in general securities, up from Rs 1,87,700 crore earlier

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank on Thursday increased foreign portfolio investors' investment limits in central and state government securities by an aggregate Rs 14,200 crore for the October-December period.

Limits for investment by FPIs for the December quarter have been increased by Rs 8,000 crore in Central government securities and by Rs 6,200 crore in state development loans, the central bank said in a notification.

Accordingly, the aggregate FPI limits have gone up to Rs 2,89,300 crore from the earlier Rs 2,75,100 crore.

graph
After the expansion the total investments permissible in G-secs will now stand at Rs 2,50,000 crore, while the same for state governments will be Rs 39,300 crore, it said.

The G-secs limits include a cap of Rs 1,89,700 crore in general securities, up from Rs 1,87,700 crore earlier, and Rs 60,300 crore in long term securities, up from the earlier Rs 54,300 crore.

For the state development loans, the general limits are Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 9,300 crore in long term securities, which is up from the earlier Rs 28,500 crore and Rs 4,600 crore, respectively, the apex bank said.

The revised limits will be effective October 3, the RBI notification said.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 02:02 IST

