In a relief for Indian techies, authorities today said that the administration is not considering any proposal that would force holders to leave the country.



The announcement by the Citizenship and (USCIS) came days after reports emerged that the administration was considering tightening rules that could lead to deportation of 7,50,000 Indians.



The reports had said it was mulling ending extensions for H-1B holders.The USCIS "is not considering a regulatory change that would force holders to leave the by changing interpretation of section certain language in Section 104 C of the American Competitiveness in the Act (AC21) statute that states that USCIS may grant the extensions," an said.This provides for H-1B extensions beyond the 6 year limit."Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these holders having to leave the because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead," Jonathan Withington, at the USCIS, said in a statement."The agency is considering a number of policy and regulatory changes to carry out the Presidents Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, including a thorough review of employment based visa programmes," Withington said.The statement comes after last week's report by US- based agency DC Bureau according to which the was considering new regulations to prevent the extension of H-1B visas, the most sought after by Indian IT professionals.The USCIS was never considering such a policy change, he said adding that "any suggestion that USCIS changed its position because of pressure is absolutely false."The reported move had been opposed by both the industry and several lawmakers.The (NASSCOM), a trade association of Indian information technology, had warned that any disruptive move on the visa front would be detrimental for both and theThe USCIS has a Congressional mandate to issue 65,000 H- 1B visas in general category and another 20,000 for those applicants having higher education -- masters and above -- from universities in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.The H-1B programme offers temporary visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.Since taking office last January, the administration has been talking about cracking down on the H- 1B visa scheme.During his election campaign, promised to increase oversight of our H-1B and L-1 visa programmes to prevent its abuse.