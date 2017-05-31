Rs 100-cr fund to help MSMEs decipher tech compliance

The cash will not be transferred to the companies but used to set up help desks

The government has set aside Rs 100 crore to help small-and medium-scale enterprises tide over the goods and service tax (GST) compliance issues. The cash would not be transferred to the companies but would be used to set up help desks, awareness camps and such infrastructure that the MSMEs can utilise to solve their technology problems related to compliance, a senior MSME ministry official. The broad contours of the scheme are still being chalked out. But the programme is expected to spread awareness about updated accounting and taxation norms among firms, another official ...

Subhayan Chakraborty