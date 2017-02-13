Rural development given priority in Union Budget 2017: Jaitley

He said Centre has made adequate allocation for power, irrigation, roads, drinking water, housing

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said rural development holds the key for the growth of Indian economy and stressed that he has laid emphasis on the development of villages in the Budget so as to put the country among developed nations. Addressing a gathering at Karnali village which he has adopted under the 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna' as an MP from Gujarat in Rajya Sabha, Jaitley asserted that Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world. "To put India in the category of developed nations, it is necessary to develop our villages. That is why I have laid emphasis on agriculture and rural development in the Budget. Our priority is to set up infrastructure needed for the overall development of the rural areas," the Union minister said. He said the Centre has made adequate financial allocation in the recent Budget for rural development such as power, irrigation, roads, drinking water, housing, and MGNREGA. Jaitley had adopted four villages of Karnali group panchayat and ...

Jaitley had adopted four villages of Karnali group and nearby Chandod village, situated on the banks of Narmada in Dabhoi taluka of the district. Due to their proximity, both the villages are generally referred to as Karnali-Chandod.



During his visit, Jaitley inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projected worth Rs 68.50 crore at these pilgrimage places.



"Rs 68.50 crore will be spent on various developmental works, which includes water supply schemes, construction of roads, construction of a bridge between Chandod and Karnali" said Jaitley after performing 'puja' at the famous Kuber Bhandari temple in Karnali.



The minister travelled in a boat from Karnali to Chandod and paid his respects to river Narmada from Malhar Rao ghat.



In Chandod, he performed ground breaking for the upcoming road which will connect Chandod to Mandva. He also supervised the ongoing work of a bridge connecting Chandod with Karnali over Orsang river.



Jaitley told reporters that the 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna', a brain child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed thousands of villages.



He also exuded confidence that Karnali-Chandod will emerge as the best village in the country.

Press Trust of India