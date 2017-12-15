SC extends all deadlines of Aadhaar linkages to March 31, 2018

-
ALSO READDeadline for Aadhaar-bank A/C linking extended till March 31: How to do it Tired of relentless Aadhaar-linking calls? Complain on this website now Unwarranted move Aadhaar linking issue: SC pulls up Bengal govt, asks how can state come here directly? Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31
-
As per the order, new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhar number but have to be furnished by March 31.
The court also fixed final Constitution Bench hearing in Aadhaar from January 17, 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU