Business Standard

SC extends all deadlines of Aadhaar linkages to March 31, 2018

Today's hearing was on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and various other schemes.

BS Web Team 

Aadhaar

The Supreme Court on Friday extended all deadlines of Aadhaar linkages to March 31, 2018. The government had informed Supreme Court on Thursday about extending deadlines for all services.

Today's hearing was on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and various other schemes.

As per the order, new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhar number but have to be furnished by March 31.

The Centre had earlier this month extended the deadline for mandatory linking of the Unique Identification number to avail various services and welfare schemes up to March 31 next year.

The court also fixed final Constitution Bench hearing in Aadhaar from January 17, 2018.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 10:48 IST

