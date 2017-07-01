Wake up to GST dawn: After 17 years of making, PM, Prez launch tax reform

The biggest tax reform of independent India, the (GST), was finally rolled out at the midnight hour on Friday, with President and Prime Minister pressing a button to mark the occasion in the historic central hall of Parliament.





ALSO READ: With official GST launch, India takes a step towards 'One nation, One tax' Calling the “a good and simple tax”, Modi said the country was moving towards a modern taxation system, much simpler and more transparent than the existing one. “From Gandhinagar to Itanagar, from Leh to Lakshadweep, the dream of one nation, one tax will come true,” he added.

The replaces 17 central and state taxes, including services tax, value-added tax, octroi, duties and other charges, except Customs levy, across the country except in Jammu and Kashmir. The tax will create a common market in the $2-trillion economy with 1.3 billion people. It is expected to curb “tax terrorism and inspector raj”.

At the hour-long event, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, industrialist Ratan Tata, and Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel were present. Star invitees such as the brand ambassador for the indirect tax, Amitabh Bachchan, and Lata Mangeshkar did not make it.

Former PM Manmohan Singh as well as former finance minister P Chidambaram, who had proposed the in the 2006-07 Budget, and other Opposition leaders were conspicuous by their absence. They had decided not to attend as they felt the is not ready to be rolled out. However, former West Bengal finance minister Asim Das Gupta, also the former chairman of the empowered committee of state finance ministers, was present even as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), of which he is a member, boycotted the event.

Traders, who have been protesting various provisions of the laws, also escalated their agitation on Friday, observing a daylong Bharat Bandh.

The PM, however, claimed the would benefit businesses.

“Businesses will no longer be harassed by tax officers, as all grey areas have been removed,” Modi said, adding black money creation and corruption will be curbed. The PM also said the would yield more resources for the poor, with an increased tax base.





ALSO READ: GST: A checkered journey Hours before the new indirect tax regime was rolled out, the Council gave relief to agitating farmers in the kharif sowing season by lowering the rate on fertilisers to 5 per cent from 12 per cent and on tractors parts to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

“There was uncertainty around the proposed rate for fertilisers. The Council has given approval to additional laws needed for its implementation,” said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

On the initial difficulties businesses might face, Modi said they would have to swiftly align themselves with the





ALSO READ: GST: Essential commodities to be cheaper, services dearer President Mukherjee, who was finance minister when the first Constitution amendment Bill on the was moved in the Lok Sabha, said the was a disruptive change. However positive it might be, there was bound to be some teething troubles and difficulties. He called upon the Council to continue improving the design of the tax.

He also said the would make India’s exports more competitive and provide a level playing field to domestic industry to compete with imports.

Jaitley said the would rein in inflation, and make it difficult to evade taxes, besides enhancing the gross domestic product growth.

The Parliament building and the Bhavans across the country were lit up on the eve of the roll-out. Restaurants billed consumers differently before and after midnight.





All goods and services have been slotted under six tax slabs: 0 per cent, 3 per cent (for bullion), 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent. There is also a cess, over and above the highest rate, for demerit goods.

The long road

The GST, originally slated to be rolled out on April 1, 2010, missed successive deadlines over seven years. Assessees will enjoy some relaxations for filing returns for July and September.

2000: PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee introduces the concept, sets up a panel headed by then West Bengal FM Asim Dasgupta to design a model

PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee introduces the concept, sets up a panel headed by then West Bengal FM Asim Dasgupta to design a model Feb 2006: FM P Chidambaram proposes April 1, 2010, as the target date to roll out GST

FM P Chidambaram proposes April 1, 2010, as the target date to roll out GST Dec 2014: After years of discussions, and several panels, working groups and discussion papers, the Constitution Amendment to Bill introduced by FM Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha

After years of discussions, and several panels, working groups and discussion papers, the Constitution Amendment to Bill introduced by FM Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha May 2015: The Lok Sabha passes the Constitution amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha passes the Constitution amendment Bill Aug 2016: The Rajya Sabha also passes the Bill

The Rajya Sabha also passes the Bill Sep 2016: President gives his assent to the Bill; Council formed

President gives his assent to the Bill; Council formed Mar 2017: Four Bills — central GST, integrated GST, Union Territory GST, and compensation to states — passed by the Lok Sabha

Four Bills — central GST, integrated GST, Union Territory GST, and compensation to states — passed by the Lok Sabha Apr 2017: The Rajya Sabha passes the Bills

The Rajya Sabha passes the Bills Jul 1, 2017: comes into effect