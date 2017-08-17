Why the new Metro Rail policy will work

Inside view of a train that arrives at Jama Masjid metro station during the press preview in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the inauguration of Metro's Heritage Line. The heritage line between ITO and Kashmere Gate, will be thrown open on Sunday

recently raised the price of its ticket by up to 50 per cent in many sectors effectively taking the cost out reach for poorer income groups. The rationale offered by the Corporation is that it is necessary to keep it profitable. In the process, the benefit of the Metro to provide long-distance travel to low-income groups has gone for a toss. It is an example of tunnel-vision based accounting that the financial rate of return imposes on broad spectrum infrastructure projects.

The alternative floated by the government on Wednesday requiring a higher than before commitment from states and public-private partnership (PPP), in terms of land clearances and funding obligations is more practical. The policy stipulates a shift from the present ‘Financial Internal Rate of Return of eight per cent’ to ‘Economic Internal Rate of Return of 14 per cent’ for approving of projects. The new policy allows private investments across a range of metro operations through a mandatory route for availing of central assistance for new projects. Private investment and other innovative forms of financing have been made compulsory to meet the huge resource demand for these capital-intensive schemes.

It is rarely possible for an urban transport project to be profitable. Yet for high-density populated cities infrastructure projects need to be constructed, says Shailesh Pathak, CEO Bhartiya Group, an infrastructure construction company. "The returns from these projects have to be assessed taking into account environmental costs, equity costs and so on". For example, the Shanghai metro can charge a flat ticket rate that encourages all segments to board.

Once those costs are built into the project instead of limiting the costs to only traditional ones, it is easy to understand why projects like city metros cannot be financed only through government handouts. But as a top former urban development department official said it is not impossible for a state government to get involved in building such a project if it can factor those costs in.

Of the eight metro projects in various stages of construction, four have private sector participation. This is not to say that a private sector company is socially attuned, but bringing in an outside entity allows for more realistic recognition of the actual cost of such projects.