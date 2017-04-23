Yogi to replicate 'Gujarat Model' to curb power theft

The government in Uttar Pradesh, which has signed the ‘ to All’ document with the Centre to provide 24X7 electricity supply to all households is gearing up to replicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state ‘Gujarat Model’ to curb rampant theft in the state.

Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, including theft and pilferages, are to the tune of almost 40 percent in the state, thereby indicating the high level of uneconomical utilisation and subsequent financial losses to the distribution companies (discoms).

Under stringent Gujarat Model, special police stations and vigilance squads would be set up across UP to curb theft. Such specialised police stations function at Vadodara, Surat, Sabarmati, Rajkot and Bhavnagar to weed out thieves and pilferers, All India Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey told Business Standard.

At present, the peak load demand of UP stands at about 15,000 megawatt (mw), which is projected to hover around 18,000-19,000 MW during the summer months of May and June. Within two years, when the ‘ to All’ would be fully implemented, the total demand in UP is expected to hover around 22,000 MW.

As per (CEA) data, 71 percent and 19 percent UP households in rural and urban areas respectively are devoid of electricity connection. At the same time, about 6.3 million consumers derive through ‘katiya’ (illegal) connection and are unbilled.

The number of various category of electricity consumers in the state is about 18.8 million. The aim to providing ‘ to All’ by October 2018 would require new connections to 20 million additional households.

Experts claim a major portion of the additional demand towards meeting the incremental energy demand from households and new connections to be given under ‘ to All’ could be met from the savings arising out of the losses coming down to about 10 percent.

UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma today reiterated the government’s resolve to strictly deal with theft without fear or favour. The department is gearing up to launch an intensive drive to identify illegal connections, provide new connections to households, strengthen transmission and distribution network etc to economise on energy.

In run up to 2017 UP poll, ‘ to All’ was a flagship pre-poll sop dished out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the end of 2015-16 fiscal, the accumulated losses of UP discoms had breached Rs 60,000 crore mark and under the central Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY), the state government had made budgetary provisions of Rs 40,000 crore to issue bonds to these discoms. It was projected that UDAY would accrue savings of Rs 33,000 crore to the state discoms and enable them raise fresh capital for future investment.

UDAY is a scheme of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the financial restructuring of the country’s ailing discoms, which had collectively accumulated losses of Rs 3,60,000 crore.

generation by state owned thermal & hydel stations is about 4,000-4,500 MW. The private sector generation stands at about 5,000 MW, while UP’s share from the Central sector is roughly 6,000 MW, of which UP is getting about 5,000 MW. UP Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has long term and short term purchase agreements (PPA) of about 3,000 MW.