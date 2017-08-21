Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2018 details

BITSAT or Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test is an entrance examination conducted every year by Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) for admission in to various engineering and other programmes. Successful candidates in BITSAT can pursue courses such as B.E, B.Tech, B.pharm and M.Sc from BITS campuses at Pilani, Mesra, Goa and Hyderabad. will be conducted in the second half of May 2018. Forms will be available online from December 2017. Results will be declared in June 2018 on the official website.



Important Dates



Online Start Date Mid December 2017 Last Date to Submit Forms Mid February 2018 Allotment of Exam Centre Mid March 2018 Examination Slot booking Mid March to Early 2018 Admit Card Download April 2018 (Second-half) Examination May 2018 (Second-half) Results June 2018

Section Subject No. of Questions Part I Physics 40 Part II Chemistry 40 Part III English Proficiency Logical Reasoning 15

10 Part IV Mathematics/Biology (For B.Pharm) 45 Total:

150 Questions

Candidates should have completed 10+2 - Higher Secondary from a recognized university with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English (for all the programs except B.Pharm) and Biology (for B.Pharm) as subjects. Candidates should also need a minimum of 75% marks aggregate and 60% in PCM or PCB groups individually for being eligible. Candidates who have appeared for their 10+2 final examination are also eligible to apply Candidates who have cleared the 12th examination before 2016 are not eligible to apply

forms will be available on the official website from Mid December 2017 Candidates need to first register on the website and then login to the official website Next candidates will fill in the Form completely by providing all the required details Candidates need to upload scanned passport sized colour photo and signature Candidates will provide choice of 3 centres in India and they will be allotted one but candidates opting for Dubai centre will provide only the said centre as option and eligible candidates will be provided the same. Pay the examination fee either online through credit or debit card or offline through e-challan of ICICI bank. Fees for male candidates was Rs. 2750 and for women candidates is Rs. 2250 (last year). Candidates choosing Dubai as their test centre will pay USD $60 as examination fee.

BITSAT is an online (computer-based) examination which is held across exam centres in 47 cities in India and also internationally in Dubai. Duration of BITSAT is 3 hours (180 minutes) and the exam cover following topics Part I - Physics; Part II - Chemistry; Part III - (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning and Part IV - Mathematics/Biology (For B.Pharm). There are 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options; each correct answer is of 3 marks. There is also negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dubai Campus of BITS (International Campus), Ghaziabad, Goa Campus of BITS, Gorakhpur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad Campus of BITS, Hyderabad City, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pilani Campus of BITS, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam