BSEB: Revised Results of BTET 2017 Announced. Steps to Check

The (Bihar School Examination Board) has finally declared the revised results of Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test that was conducted on July 23 (Sunday) in 2017. The results were declared by Chairman Anand Kishore back in September 2017 on 21st (Thursday) only to receive flaks from a group of students. The sources stated that almost 2.43 lakh candidates had applied for the BTET 2017 exam. Out of these, the applications of more than eleven thousand candidates were declared unacceptable or invalid. Therefore the revised results were consequently declared.



How to check the results: You can visit the official site of to download the revised results. The candidates who took up the BTET 2017 exam are now requested to follow the below mentioned steps in order to check their revised results. NOTE: Keep in mind that you have to score a minimum of 60 percent to qualify for the BTET post. The cut off percentage for SC, ST categories are pegged at 50 % and 55% for the candidates of BC1 and BC 2 category. The Right to Act mentions that TET qualification is now obligatory for the candidates applying for the teaching posts in government schools for classes I to VIII.



The Bihar TET result 2017 can be accessed from the official website:



Go to the official website: Bsebonline.net

Search for the BTET 2017 Result link: "CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017" and click on the same

Provide your Login details such your application number and date of birth

After the entering the details, hit the Search button

You can now view your results and download the same for future reference

The (BSEB) has been established for conducting exams at the end of the Secondary School stage as mentioned in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board. Every year the conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government. Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government. (Source: BSEB