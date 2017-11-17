IBPS PO/MT 2017-18: Download Call Letters For Main Exam Announced

The (IBPS) has announced the call letters for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Main exam. Candidates can visit the site and download the same. The Institute selects the candidates on the basis of their performance in computer-based preliminary and Main exam and interview. The Preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer recruitment took place on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th of October this year. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Examination will now take up the Main exam on 26th November 2017 (Sunday).



Important Dates



Commencement of Call letter Download 10 - 11 - 2017 Closure of Call letter Download 26 - 11 - 2017

Go to this page here.

Provide your details such as Registration or Roll No. followed by Password or DOB and hit the Login key

Event Date Online Examination – Main 26th November (2017) Declaration of Result December (2017) Download of call letters for interview January (2018) Conduct of interview January-February (2018) Provisional Allotment April (2018)

If you have delay in accessing the Call Letters, know downloading depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.Candidates who have qualified in Preliminary examination and shortlisted will now appear for Main examination.Candidates must keep in mind that they are required to carry all the documents mentioned on the call letters and produce them at the venue of Main exam. Ration card will not be accepted as valid ID proof for appearing in the Main exam. If a candidate has changed his or her name, they must product original Gazette notification or original marriage certificate or affidavit. Marks obtained only in the online Main exam will be considered for shortlisting the candidatesThe Main exam results will be announced in December 2017 and shortlisted candidates in the Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organizations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2018-19 based on the business needs of the Participating Organizations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating organizations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.