IIT JAM 2018 Dates Announced. Steps To Apply

or for Masters of Science and Technology in 2018 will be conducted on 11th February 2018. is conducted for admission in to postgraduate courses such as M.Sc (2 years/4 Semesters), M.Sc-PhD, M.Sc-M.Tech, Joint M.Sc-PhD and also many undergraduate programmes. Every year any one of IITs or IISc conducts on a rotational basis. In will be conducted by IIT Bombay. important dates have been now announced, Application Forms will be available online from 05th September onwards and the last date to submit along with the examination fee is 10th October 2017. IITs and IIsc that use score for admission purposes are:



IISc Bangalore, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee and IIT Ropar. Some other universities, colleges and institutes that use score for admission purposes are: IIEST Shibpur, NIT Agartala, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Manipur, VNIT Nagpur, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, NIT Srinagar J&K, NIT Warangal, SLIET Punjab, NIT Hamirpur, NIT Sikkim, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), IISER Bhopal and IISER Pune.



2018 - Important Dates



Online Application Forms Availability September 5, 2017 Last Date to Submit Application Form October 10, 2017 Online Admit Card Availability January 2018 (2nd Week) 2018 Examination February 11, 2018 2018 Results March 20, 2018 Admission Forms Submission 3rd to 17th April 2018 First List Release Date May 22, 2018 Second List Release Date June 12, 2018 Third and Final List Release Date June 29, 2018 End of Admission Process July 5, 2018

Section Question Type No. of Questions A Multiple Choice Question (MCQs) 30 B Multiple Select Question (MSQs) 10 C Numerical Answer Type (NAT) 20 Total

60 Questions

Candidates should have complete graduation with minimum 55% marks (For General/OBC Category Students) and 50% marks (Reserved Category Students)

Candidates who have appeared for their final examination are also eligible to apply

Both Indian and foreign national can apply

There is no upper age limit for attempting 2018

There is also additional institute specific and course specific that candidates need to fulfil

The application and admission procedure for is known as Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). Candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website - jam.iitb.ac.in Candidates need to fill the online as and when it will get available on 05th September 2017 Candidates first need to register on the website using a valid email ID and mobile number After which they will be provided with an enrolment number and password Candidates will then login and fill the online by providing all personal and educational details and also upload their recent passport-sized colour photograph, signature and SC/ST/PwD certificates (if applicable) Next candidates will make payment on application fees online using credit or debit card or internet banking Candidates can then download and take printout of filled for future reference

Category One Paper Two Papers General and OBC Rs. 1500/- Rs. 2100/- Female, SC, ST, PwD Rs. 750/- Rs. 1050/-

is conducted in the online mode (CBT - Computer Based Test). Time duration for is 3 hours. There will a total of 7 test papers all containing objective type questions in three patterns namely Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), Multiple Select Question (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. The seven test papers in 2018 are Biological Sciences (BL), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). Candidates can appear for one or maximum of two papers. In case candidate appears for two papers he will have to pay and additional examination fee and make sure that the timing for the said test papers does not overlap. examination is divided in to 3 sections and has 60 questions of 100 marks.Session I (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon): Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS)Session II (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM): Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH)