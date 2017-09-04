IIT JAM 2018 Dates Announced. Steps To Apply

JAM or Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science and Technology in 2018 will be conducted on 11th February 2018. JAM is conducted for admission in to postgraduate courses such as M.Sc (2 years/4 Semesters), M.Sc-PhD, M.Sc-M.Tech, Joint M.Sc-PhD and also many undergraduate programmes. Every year any one of IITs or IISc conducts JAM on a rotational basis. In 2018 JAM will be conducted by IIT Bombay. JAM important dates have been now announced, Application Forms will be available online from 05th September onwards and the last date to submit Application Form along with the examination fee is 10th October 2017. IITs and IIsc that use JAM score for admission purposes are:
IISc Bangalore, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee and IIT Ropar. Some other universities, colleges and institutes that use JAM score for admission purposes are: IIEST Shibpur, NIT Agartala, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, NIT Calicut, NIT Durgapur, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Jalandhar, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Manipur, VNIT Nagpur, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, NIT Srinagar J&K, NIT Warangal, SLIET Punjab, NIT Hamirpur, NIT Sikkim, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), IISER Bhopal and IISER Pune.
IIT JAM 2018 - Important Dates
|Online Application Forms Availability
|September 5, 2017
|Last Date to Submit Application Form
|October 10, 2017
|Online Admit Card Availability
|January 2018 (2nd Week)
|IIT JAM 2018 Examination
|February 11, 2018
|JAM 2018 Results
|March 20, 2018
|Admission Forms Submission
|3rd to 17th April 2018
|First List Release Date
|May 22, 2018
|Second List Release Date
|June 12, 2018
|Third and Final List Release Date
|June 29, 2018
|End of Admission Process
|July 5, 2018
About JAM 2018
JAM is conducted in the online mode (CBT - Computer Based Test). Time duration for JAM is 3 hours. There will a total of 7 test papers all containing objective type questions in three patterns namely Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), Multiple Select Question (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. The seven test papers in JAM 2018 are Biological Sciences (BL), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). Candidates can appear for one or maximum of two papers. In case candidate appears for two papers he will have to pay and additional examination fee and make sure that the timing for the said test papers does not overlap. JAM examination is divided in to 3 sections and has 60 questions of 100 marks.
|Section
|Question Type
|No. of Questions
|A
|Multiple Choice Question (MCQs)
|30
|B
|Multiple Select Question (MSQs)
|10
|C
|Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|20
|Total
|
|60 Questions
JAM Schedule (11th February 2018 Sunday):
Session I (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon): Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Session II (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM): Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH)
Eligibility Parameters
- Candidates should have complete graduation with minimum 55% marks (For General/OBC Category Students) and 50% marks (Reserved Category Students)
- Candidates who have appeared for their final examination are also eligible to apply
- Both Indian and foreign national can apply
- There is no upper age limit for attempting JAM 2018
- There is also additional institute specific and course specific eligibility criteria that candidates need to fulfil
- The application and admission procedure for JAM is known as Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).
- Candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website - jam.iitb.ac.in
- Candidates need to fill the online Application Form as and when it will get available on 05th September 2017
- Candidates first need to register on the website using a valid email ID and mobile number
- After which they will be provided with an enrolment number and password
- Candidates will then login and fill the online Application Form by providing all personal and educational details and also upload their recent passport-sized colour photograph, signature and SC/ST/PwD certificates (if applicable)
- Next candidates will make payment on application fees online using credit or debit card or internet banking
- Candidates can then download and take printout of filled application form for future reference
|Category
|One Paper
|Two Papers
|General and OBC
|Rs. 1500/-
|Rs. 2100/-
|Female, SC, ST, PwD
|Rs. 750/-
|Rs. 1050/-