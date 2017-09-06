Maharashtra: MPSC Invites Applications For Law Officer

The (MPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Law Officer, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra Service. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till September 11, 2017 (Monday). The number of vacancy is two reserved for UR (2), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be offered Rs.9300-34800/- (Grade Pay Rs. 4600). The post carries probation of one year and is based in Mysore, but the candidate is liable to serve anywhere in India.



Parameters:

Age: Maximum age limit is 38 years as on December 1, 2017.

Educational Qualification:



Possess a degree in law.

holding or have held the post of Assistant (Legal) for a period of not less than 5 years, or

a degree in Law and having experience as an Advocate in the High Court or courts subordinate thereto for a period of not less than 5 years, or

Working in any of the offices of the Government and having experience of Operating Legal matters for a period of not less than 5 years, with degree in Law.

The Applicant must apply online only through Recruitment website www. gov.in

If not registered, the Applicant needs to register here. Follow the step-by-step instructions given there.

Fill in the required details and you will get your Username and password.

Go back to the vacancy page here and login with Username and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions on the screen. (For step by step instructions click here)

(Source: MPSC)Candidates have to pay Rs.524/- as SBI Challan/ Online Payment/ Debit card/ Credit card/ Net Banking/ CSC (Citizen Service Centre)(MPSC) is a Constitutional Body established Under Article 315 of Constitution of India which provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts and advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions and the like.